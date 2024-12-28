Ivan Demidov News: Habs pay visit

Montreal general manager Kent Hughes traveled to Russia to check in on Demidov, who plays for the St. Petersburg SKA team in the KHL, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Demidov, who was selected by the Canadiens fifth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, is playing out the final season of his KHL contract and expected to be with Montreal next season. The forward scored a goal in a fourth straight game Friday and has 10-17-27 totals in 38 games.