Ivan Demidov News: KHL deal voided

Demidov will not return to KHL club SKA St. Petersburg and is expected to join the Canadiens, the Russian team announced Tuesday.

Demidov racked up 19 goals and 30 assists in 65 games for SKA this season and had originally signed with the KHL team for another year. Instead, the 2024 fifth-overall pick is expected to sign an entry-level deal and join the Habs for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.