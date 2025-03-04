Fantasy Hockey
Jack Hughes Injury: Awaiting further test results

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Hughes (undisclosed) is awaiting the results of some additional tests but remains without a timeline to return, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports Tuesday.

At this point, it's fairly safe to assume that Hughes won't be an option against the Stars on Tuesday, though his non-update update should be a red flag for fantasy players. In his last 10 outings, the 23-year-old center has racked up eight goals and four assists, including two points with the man advantage. Dawson Mercer will move into a second-line center role with Hughes on the shelf.

