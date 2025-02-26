Jack Hughes News: Scores lone goal in loss

Hughes scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Hughes has stayed hot in February with seven goals and two assists over seven contests this month. His tally was all the Devils could muster against Mackenzie Blackwood in this game. Hughes has matched his goal total from last season (27) and is up to 69 points, 222 shots on net and a plus-11 rating across 60 appearances in 2024-25.