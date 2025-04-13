Jack Quinn News: Adds helper in loss

Quinn produced an assist in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Quinn has slowed his pace in April with just three helpers over seven contests this month. He was showing promise in late March with eight points over the last four games of that month, but he remains limited to bottom-six minutes at even strength. Quinn has matched his career high of 37 points from the 2022-23 campaign, earning 14 goals, 23 assists, 119 shots on net and a minus-19 rating over 72 outings this season.