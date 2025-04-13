Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Quinn headshot

Jack Quinn News: Adds helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Quinn produced an assist in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Quinn has slowed his pace in April with just three helpers over seven contests this month. He was showing promise in late March with eight points over the last four games of that month, but he remains limited to bottom-six minutes at even strength. Quinn has matched his career high of 37 points from the 2022-23 campaign, earning 14 goals, 23 assists, 119 shots on net and a minus-19 rating over 72 outings this season.

Jack Quinn
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now