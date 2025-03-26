Jackson LaCombe News: One of each in win

LaCombe scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

LaCombe's second-period tally off a scramble near the net ended up standing as the game-winner. He also fed Leo Carlsson for a goal in the final frame, which was Carlsson's second of the contest. LaCombe has four points over his last three outings and is up to 13 goals, 39 points, 120 shots on net, 108 blocked shots, 58 hits and a plus-4 rating through 64 appearances this season.