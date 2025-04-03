NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has nine games scheduled, including three starting in the 7-7:30 p.m. ET window, two getting underway at 8 p.m. ET, two occurring from 9-9:30 p.m. ET and two beginning in the 10-10:30 p.m. ET slot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Dallas (vs. Nashville), Edmonton (at San Jose), St. Louis (vs. Pittsburgh), Calgary (vs. Anaheim) and Montreal (vs. Boston) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Avalanche-Blue Jackets and Oilers-Sharks matchups is 6.5 goals, and the rest of the contests anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, LAK at UTA ($7,900): Kuemper has allowed two goals or fewer in 11 straight appearances, earning a record of 8-2-1 with a .947 save percentage. He has stopped 49 of 54 shots against Utah this season en route to two victories in two games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL at OTT ($7,600): Vasilevskiy has surrendered two goals or fewer in six of his last seven outings, posting a 6-1-0 record with a .942 save percentage. He has won two of his previous three starts versus Ottawa this season, and the Senators have posted a mark of 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at SJS ($9,000): Since returning to the lineup from injury, Draisaitl has had three goals (one on the power play), 10 shots and one assist in two games. He has a league-leading 52 goals and 105 points through 70 appearances. Draisaitl has compiled six goals and 17 points in his last 10 matches versus San Jose.

Robert Thomas, STL vs. PIT ($6,400): Thomas has two goals and 11 helpers during his six-game point streak. He has posted four multipoint performances, three power-play assists and 11 shots on net in that time. Thomas has picked up one goal, six points and nine shots in his last five appearances against the Penguins.

Nick Suzuki, MTL vs. BOS ($5,800): Suzuki has notched five goals and 10 points in his last eight appearances. He has added 20 shots and four power-play points (one goal, three assists) during that stretch. Suzuki has three goals and four assists in his past 10 contests against Boston, including two helpers and six shots in two appearances this season.

Kirill Marchenko, CBJ vs. COL ($5,800): After a three-goal, four-point performance in Tuesday's blowout win over Nashville, Marchenko has six goals on 15 shots and two assists over his four-game point streak. On Oct. 12, he had one goal and two assists in a 6-4 win over the Avalanche.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Predators

Jason Robertson (W - $7,900), Roope Hintz (C - $6,100), Mikko Rantanen (W - $7,000)

Robertson's three-game point streak ended in Monday's win over Seattle, but he stands a good chance of returning to the scoresheet on Thursday night. He has four goals, 10 shots and seven points in his last four outings, and the 25-year-old has generated 24 points, including 14 assists, in 22 previous appearances versus Nashville. Hintz has accumulated two goals and seven assists in his last five contests. This season, he has one goal and two points in two games versus the Predators. Rantanen has earned two goals, nine shots and seven points in five games going into Thursday's action. He has one goal, nine shots and three assists across three meetings against Nashville in 2024-25.

The top line of Dallas has plenty of offensive upside and solid cap hits for Thursday's slate. Nashville has lost four straight games while being outscored by a 16-8 margin.

Lightning at Senators

Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,200), Brayden Point ($6,800), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,500)

Kucherov has been rolling offensively, registering five goals and 14 assists during his nine-game point streak. During that span, he has 35 shots and five power-play points (two goals, three assists). Point has six goals on 17 shots and three helpers in his last six outings. He is riding a four-game point spree, including three straight multipoint performances. Guentzel has accounted for four goals on 11 shots and three assists over a four-game point streak.

Tampa Bay's top line has been scorching hot, and the trio should remain productive on Thursday. They have five goals and six helpers in three games versus Ottawa this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Jackson LaCombe, ANA at CGY ($5,200): LaCombe has been all over the stat sheet recently, providing three goals, five assists, nine shots and 15 blocks during his six-game point streak. He has chipped in two helpers and eight shots in two games against the Flames in 2024-25. LaCombe has plenty of bang for the buck upside.

Lane Hutson, MTL vs. BOS ($4,900): Hutson is a great value option for Thursday's slate. The rookie blueliner has contributed 17 blocks and 13 points, including 12 assists (four on the power play), in his last 10 outings. He is coming off consecutive three-assist efforts, adding four shots and four blocks. Hutson has supplied four helpers and four shots in two games versus Boston this campaign.

