Jake DeBrusk News: Scores again Thursday

DeBrusk scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

DeBrusk scored for the second game in a row, though it was just his fourth goal over the last 15 contests. He's added six assists in that span while continuing to play in a top-six role. For the season, the veteran winger is up to 26 tallies, 46 points, 165 shots on net, 95 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 79 appearances. He's four points shy of his career high (50) from the 2022-23 campaign with the Bruins.