Jake Middleton headshot

Jake Middleton Injury: Not expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Middleton (upper body) is not expected to be in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Flames, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Middleton was labeled a game-time decision, but the defenseman wasn't on a pairing during line rushes. The 29-year-old could still be an option Saturday against the Canucks -- it's possible the Wild are simply avoiding having him play back-to-back games. Jon Merrill and Declan Chisholm will both be in the lineup because of Middleton's absence.

Jake Middleton
Minnesota Wild
