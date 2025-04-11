Jake Middleton Injury: Not expected to play

Middleton (upper body) is not expected to be in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Flames, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Middleton was labeled a game-time decision, but the defenseman wasn't on a pairing during line rushes. The 29-year-old could still be an option Saturday against the Canucks -- it's possible the Wild are simply avoiding having him play back-to-back games. Jon Merrill and Declan Chisholm will both be in the lineup because of Middleton's absence.