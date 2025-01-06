Category Targets: Under-Appreciated Additions

This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration

Pierre-Luc Dubois, C/LW, Capitals (27% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Dubois has been consistent offensively since late November, compiling three goals on 31 shots and 16 points in his last 16 appearances. He has been held off the scoresheet only three times during that span. Dubois has three assists and nine shots during his three-game point streak. His 7.9 shooting percentage is well below his career average of 12.3 percent. Still, even if that doesn't improve, Dubois has five goals and 30 points through 39 appearances while fitting in nicely as the second-line center. He should be rostered in more leagues, notably ahead of Washington's four-game week.

Jason Zucker, LW, Sabres (25% rostered) for Goals/Shots/PP

Zucker has accounted for seven goals and 10 points in his past seven outings. A four-point performance, which includes a hat trick, versus Colorado on Thursday highlights the bulk of the production in that stretch. Still, Zucker has been held without a point in only one game during that period, and he's riding a four-game point streak. He has earned points in bunches this season while ranking second on Buffalo with 15 goals and 31 points through 40 appearances. Zucker leads the team with 14 power-play points, including eight goals. The Sabres play three times this week, giving the 32-year-old winger plenty of appeal as at least a short-term addition.

Warren Foegele, LW/RW, Kings (13% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Foegele's three-game point streak ended in Saturday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay. However, he has produced four goals, six assists and 17 shots in his last nine appearances. Foegele hasn't gone more than one game without earning a point during that stretch. He is trending toward a 20-plus goal showing and his first 50-point performance in 2024-25 while meshing nicely on Los Angeles' second line with Quinton Byfield. The 28-year-old Foegele has plenty of upside ahead of a three-game week for the surging Kings.

Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Blackhawks (13% rostered) for Goals/Shots

Bertuzzi has struck for six goals and two assists in the last eight games. While scoring six times on 15 shots isn't a sustainable pace, it has made him a viable fantasy option, even if it's for a short-term basis. Bertuzzi has been developing chemistry with Connor Bedard. Chicago hasn't been as quick to change line combinations since Anders Sorensen replaced Luke Richardson behind the bench as interim head coach, which will give Bertuzzi and Bedard more time to get into a groove. The 29-year-old Bertuzzi is riding a three-game goal streak heading into Chicago's three-game week.

Alex Lyon, G, Red Wings (11% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Lyon has won his last three outings, stopping 69 of 72 shots and surrendering two goals in each contest. He earned victories over Washington, Pittsburgh and Winnipeg during that span. The 32-year-old netminder has had some ups and downs this campaign while posting a record of 8-5-0. Lyon has become the goaltender of choice for Detroit, and rightfully so, due to the struggles of Cam Talbot. Lyon should see most of the starts during the team's three-game week when the Red Wings host Ottawa, Chicago and Seattle.

Jaden Schwartz, C/LW, Kraken (10% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Schwartz has generated nine goals and 14 points across his past 17 contests, including five markers and two assists in his last six outings. He is tied for the club lead in goals (13) and points (26) through 40 appearances this season. Schwartz is also third on Seattle with 88 shots. He is on pace to surpass the 50-point mark for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign and for the sixth time in his career. Schwartz is worth scooping up ahead of a four-game week for the Kraken.

Ryan Strome, C/LW, Ducks (9% rostered) For Assists/Points

Strome has two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. He has one power-play helper, 11 shots on target, four hits and nine blocks over that stretch. Strome has been productive on the top line between Troy Terry and Frank Vatrano. The 31-year-old Strome has been streaky, which isn't anything new for him. Still, he could be worthy of a short-term addition, especially with Anaheim set to play four times this week.

Victor Olofsson, LW/RW, Golden Knights (9% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Olofsson could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday's matchup against San Jose after being a late scratch for Saturday's 3-1 win over Buffalo due to an illness. He has been a productive member of Vegas' top six, collecting eight goals and 13 points in 18 appearances. He ranks fifth on the team in points per game (0.72). Olofsson has five goals, five helpers and 29 shots in his last 12 outings. Assuming he's healthy, the 29-year-old forward should be rostered in more leagues ahead of a four-game week for the Golden Knights.

Matt Grzelcyk, D, Penguins (7% rostered) for Assists/Points/Blocks

Grzelcyk has registered one goal, 12 assists, 23 shots and 15 blocks in the last 16 games. He has missed the scoresheet only five times during that span while chipping in five power-play helpers. Grzelcyk has become a fixture in the top-four group for Pittsburgh, seeing playing time alongside Kris Letang or Erik Karlsson. The 31-year-old Grzelcyk is on pace to reach the 40-point plateau this season for the first time in the NHL. He should be a solid addition ahead of a four-game week for the Penguins.

Jonas Brodin, D, Wild (5% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks

Brodin has earned two goals, four assists, 12 shots and 13 blocks across his last six outings. Logging big minutes isn't abnormal for him, but his average ice time per game has increased to 25:34 during his current hot streak. Minnesota has been leaning more on the pairing of Brodin and Brock Faber due to the absences of Jared Spurgeon and Jacob Middleton because of injuries. The 31-year-old Brodin has one goal and three assists during his three-game point streak. His category coverage makes him worthy of more fantasy attention ahead of a four-game week for Minnesota.