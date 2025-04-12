Jake Middleton Injury: Still out Saturday
Middleton (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Canucks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The Wild will be without Middleton and Jared Spurgeon (neck) for Saturday's contest. Middleton will miss his fourth straight game after being injured versus the Islanders on April 4. Declan Chisholm will stay in Saturday's lineup and continue to play until Minnesota's defense corps returns to full health.
