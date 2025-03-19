Jake Neighbours News: Point streak reaches five games
Neighbours recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Neighbours recorded a goal and an assist for the second consecutive outing, but perhaps even more impressive is the fact that he's now recorded at least one point in five games in a row -- his longest streak of the season. He's notched three goals and four assists over that stretch.
