Jake Oettinger News: Stands tall in fifth straight win

Oettinger stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

This was Oettinger's fifth straight win, a span in which he's given up just nine goals on 161 shots, good for a .944 save percentage. His lone mistake Saturday came early, as Eeli Tolvanen scored 1:27 into the game before the Stars took over. Oettinger is up to 35-15-3 with a 2.47 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 53 appearances. He's recorded at least 35 wins in three straight campaigns, and his career high of 37 from 2022-23 could be topped this year. The Stars clinched their playoff spot Saturday, so Casey DeSmith may see a little more time down the stretch, though the team is just four points back of the Jets for the Central Division lead. It's unclear who will start Monday's rematch against the Kraken.