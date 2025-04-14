Jake Walman Injury: Not playing Monday
Walman (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Monday's matchup versus the Kings, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.
Walman will miss his fourth straight game but could be an option to return against the Sharks on Wednesday in the Oilers' regular-season finale. He has produced seven goals, 40 points, 164 shots on net, 145 blocked shots and 57 hits in 65 appearances between Edmonton and San Jose this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now