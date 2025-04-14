Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Walman headshot

Jake Walman Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Walman (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Monday's matchup versus the Kings, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Walman will miss his fourth straight game but could be an option to return against the Sharks on Wednesday in the Oilers' regular-season finale. He has produced seven goals, 40 points, 164 shots on net, 145 blocked shots and 57 hits in 65 appearances between Edmonton and San Jose this season.

Jake Walman
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now