Jake Walman Injury: Not playing Monday

Walman (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Monday's matchup versus the Kings, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Walman will miss his fourth straight game but could be an option to return against the Sharks on Wednesday in the Oilers' regular-season finale. He has produced seven goals, 40 points, 164 shots on net, 145 blocked shots and 57 hits in 65 appearances between Edmonton and San Jose this season.