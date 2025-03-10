This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Cozens made an impression in his Ottawa debut against the Rangers on Saturday, earning an assist and recording a season-high nine hits in a 4-3 overtime victory. He also won five of nine faceoffs. The 24-year-old has struggled to replicate his success from 2022-23, when he accounted for 31 goals and 68 points in 81 games. However, a fresh start in the middle of a playoff chase could be the perfect storm fantasy managers have been waiting for after he was traded by the struggling Sabres. His 7.9 shooting percentage is bound to improve, and

Dorofeyev has registered 10 goals on 67 shots and 18 points in 21 games since mid-January. He hasn't gone more than two outings without hitting the scoresheet during that stretch. Dorofeyev ranks second on Vegas with 24 goals and has been a reliable source of shots in a top-six role. He also has a spot on the top power-play combination. He is trending toward a 30-plus goal, 50-plus point campaign and should be in more fantasy lineups down the stretch. The Golden Knights play four times this week.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Pavel Dorofeyev, LW/RW, Golden Knights (31% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/PP

Dorofeyev has registered 10 goals on 67 shots and 18 points in 21 games since mid-January. He hasn't gone more than two outings without hitting the scoresheet during that stretch. Dorofeyev ranks second on Vegas with 24 goals and has been a reliable source of shots in a top-six role. He also has a spot on the top power-play combination. He is trending toward a 30-plus goal, 50-plus point campaign and should be in more fantasy lineups down the stretch. The Golden Knights play four times this week.

Dylan Cozens, C, Senators (30% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/Faceoffs

Cozens made an impression in his Ottawa debut against the Rangers on Saturday, earning an assist and recording a season-high nine hits in a 4-3 overtime victory. He also won five of nine faceoffs. The 24-year-old has struggled to replicate his success from 2022-23, when he accounted for 31 goals and 68 points in 81 games. However, a fresh start in the middle of a playoff chase could be the perfect storm fantasy managers have been waiting for after he was traded by the struggling Sabres. His 7.9 shooting percentage is bound to improve, and his durability should be valuable to a team that hasn't had much luck in that area in recent seasons. Cozens has plenty of potential entering a four-game week for the Senators.

Nick Schmaltz, C/RW, Hockey Club (27% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/PP

Schmaltz has supplied three goals and five helpers in the last seven games. He has found the back of the net on three occasions in his past four appearances after scoring three times in 16 previous contests. His 10.3 shooting percentage is still below his 13.7 percent career average, suggesting there is still room for improvement. However, his offensive production has remained steady in 2024-25. Schmaltz has 14 goals and 49 points (20 with the man advantage) through 63 appearances, putting him on course for his second straight 60-plus-point performance. He is a fixture on the top line and first power-play unit, and the 29-year-old forward should be rostered in more leagues ahead of a four-game week for Utah.

Jonathan Drouin, LW/RW, Avalanche (22% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/PP

Drouin has accumulated three goals, 10 shots and three assists in his last seven outings. He has lit the lamp three times in four games, but the bulk of his production this season has come in the form of assists. Drouin has collected 19 helpers and 28 points through 31 appearances. The acquisitions of Brock Nelson from the Islanders and Charlie Coyle from the Bruins have bolstered Colorado's center depth. Nelson, in particular, has upgraded the top six and given Drouin a much more capable offensive option. The return of Valeri Nichushkin from a lengthy injury absence has provided a boost for the newly formed trio. Drouin will continue to see time on the top power-play unit, granting him valuable exposure to Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas. Colorado plays four times this week, making most of the lineup attractive short-term options, but Drouin should be a productive pickup for the remainder of the year.

Mason McTavish, C, Ducks (17% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

McTavish has four goals and 10 points in his last eight appearances. Over that span, he had a three-game point streak and has four goals and three helpers in his four-game point spree. McTavish has been better than a point-per-game performer in the past 17 contests, compiling 11 goals and 18 points. He has been productive from the third line and sees time on the top power-play unit. Anaheim's busy schedule, including four games this week, makes him an alluring option.

Alex Vlasic, D, Blackhawks (12% rostered) for Assists/Points/Blocks/PP

Vlasic has chipped in one goal and seven assists in 11 games going into this week's action. He has reached the scoresheet in four of the last six games, supplying one goal, three helpers (two on the man advantage), seven shots and 10 blocks. Vlasic has logged heavy minutes this season, and his role has increased further after the team traded Seth Jones to Florida. The 23-year-old Vlasic has decent category coverage, and he should remain productive during Chicago's three-game road trip this week.

Vitek Vanecek, G, Panthers (7% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Vanecek struggled in 2023-24 with New Jersey and had the worst numbers of his NHL career across 18 appearances for San Jose this campaign. However, in his Florida debut, he was solid in a 21-save shutout win against Buffalo on Saturday. The Panthers acquired Vanecek on Wednesday after sending Spencer Knight to Chicago as part of the Seth Jones trade. As a pending unrestricted free agent, the 29-year-old Vanecek will be playing for a new contract down the stretch. He will benefit from increased defensive support in Florida, and the wins should be more plentiful. The Panthers play four times in six days on the road this week, which should set up Vanecek for at least one start during the team's weekend back-to-back against Montreal (Saturday) and the New York Islanders (Sunday). Florida has another back-to-back set the following week, which could land Vanecek an appearance versus Pittsburgh. The change of scenery and a significant upgrade in front of him make Vanecek an intriguing spot-starter for the remainder of the season.

Mackie Samoskevich, RW, Panthers (3% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Samoskevich has been a decent source of secondary scoring this season, providing 11 goals on 91 shots and 21 points in 55 outings. He has nine points in his last 15 appearances, including three goals and one helper in the past six contests. Samoskevich has taken advantage of his time in Florida's top six during the absence of Matthew Tkachuk. The 22-year-old Samoskevich has registered 98 hits for additional category coverage. He is worthy of a short-term pickup in deeper leagues going into a four-game week for the Panthers.

Colton Sissons, C/LW, Predators (1% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks/Hits/Faceoffs

Sissons has contributed two goals, six assists, 16 shots, 14 hits and 13 blocks in the last 11 matches. He hasn't gone more than one game without reaching the scoresheet during that span while benefiting from playing between Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault. The 31-year-old Sissons often struggles with offensive consistency, but his category coverage makes him a compelling addition during stretches when his point production increases. He has also won 303 of his 548 puck drops this campaign. The Predators play three times on the road this week, where he has been slightly better offensively this season, posting 13 points compared to eight at home.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, D, Sharks (1% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks/Hits

Mukhamadullin has chipped in six helpers in the last six games. He has added one power-play assist, six shots, 10 hits, 11 blocks and a plus-4 rating over that time. He has topped 20 minutes of playing time in four straight games and has four assists to show for it. Following the trade that sent Jake Walman to Edmonton, Mukhamadullin has been skating on the top defense pairing and logging time on the second power-play unit. The 23-year-old Mukhamadullin has plenty of upside for the remainder of the season. San Jose plays three times this week.