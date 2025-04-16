Jake Walman Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Walman (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Sharks, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Walman will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game for an undisclosed reason, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the start of the playoffs. The 29-year-old finishes the regular season with seven goals, 33 assists, 145 blocked shots, 57 hits and 42 PIM while averaging 22:46 of ice time.