Jakob Pelletier News: Finds twine Saturday

Pelletier scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Pelletier has points in three straight games (one goal, two assists). The change from John Tortorella to Brad Shaw at head coach should give Pelletier a second chance at a first impression with his new team following a lackluster run of play after he was traded from the Flames in January. The 24-year-old winger has 16 points, 45 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-7 rating over 42 appearances this season.