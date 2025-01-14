NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 14

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are 13 games on the docket tonight, but interestingly, none of the start times are later than 9:00 p.m. ET. Instead, we have six games beginning at 7:00 p.m. (Tampa Bay at Boston, Dallas at Toronto, San Jose at Detroit, Seattle at Pittsburgh, Anaheim at Washington, Philadelphia at Columbus), two at 7:30 p.m. (Florida at New Jersey, Ottawa at the Islanders), three at 8:00 p.m. (Calgary at St. Louis, Vegas at Nashville, Vancouver at Winnipeg) and two at 9:00 p.m. (the Rangers at Colorado, Montreal at Utah). That will make it easier for those on the East Coast to know how their lineup has performed before bed. Here are my FanDuel recommendations for this packed day of hockey.

SLATE PREVIEW

Florida, Philadelphia and Calgary all played Saturday and Monday, making this each squad's third game in four days, so fatigue is a potential issue. For the Flames and Panthers, this is also the second consecutive road game during that stretch.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, WAS vs. ANA ($8,600): Thompson is a commanding 18-2-3 with a 2.32 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 23 outings this campaign. He's been fantastic recently, posting a 6-0-1 record, 1.94 GAA and .938 save percentage across his past seven starts. He's got a favorable matchup ahead – Anaheim is 18-20-5 and ranks 31st in goals per game with 2.47.

Ilya Samsonov, VGK at NSH ($7,900): Offense has been hard to come by for the Predators, who are last in goals per game with 2.40, so picking the goaltender who opposes them is usually a good play. In the case of Samsonov, it seems like a particularly good choice because the 27-year-old netminder has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his past seven starts. Samsonov is 11-4-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 16 outings overall.

Leevi Merilainen, OTT at NYI ($7,500): Linus Ullmark (back) is on injured reserve (IR), which has led to Merilainen stepping up. The 22-year-old netminder played in both halves of a back-to-back over the weekend and managed to dominate, stopping 53 out of 55 shots (.964 save percentage). That brings him up to 4-2-0 with a 2.34 GAA and a .913 save percentage through six appearances in 2024-25. Given his success thus far and the Islanders' suboptimal offense – New York is tied for 26th in goals per game with 2.67 – Merilainen looks like a solid value play.

Cam Talbot, DET vs. SJS ($7,300): I've already recommended some value options for goaltenders, but if you want an especially cheap play, Talbot is worthy of consideration. He hasn't had a great campaign (10-9-2 record, 2.98 GAA, .903 save percentage), but neither have the Red Wings. More recently, though, Detroit has found its way, winning its past seven games, and Talbot has been the winning goaltender in four of its past five victories. Meanwhile, the Sharks are a woeful 13-26-6 and rank 30th in goals per game with 2.53.

VALUE PLAYS

Kaapo Kakko, SEA at PIT ($4,900): Kakko and Seattle have proven to be a good match for each other. Since being acquired from the Rangers, Kakko has averaged 15:57 of ice time – up from 13:16 when he was with New York – and he's taken advantage of the opportunity, providing three goals and eight points across his 11 appearances with Seattle. He seems to be getting even better as he gets more comfortable with his new team. Kakko has two goals and five points across his past five outings.

Noah Cates, PHI at CBJ ($4,800): Cates had a slow start with a goal and five points across his opening 24 games, but since then, he's been superb. The 25-year-old has supplied eight goals and 14 points over his past 16 appearances. He's got a good chance of extending his success against the Blue Jackets, who rank 31st in goals allowed per game with 3.51.

Marco Kasper, DET vs. SJS ($4,200): As already noted above, Detroit is red hot, and Kasper has been a part of that success recently, supplying two goals and four points over his past two outings. The 20-year-old hasn't been a great source of offensive production overall, recording just four goals and 11 points through 37 appearances this campaign, but he is worthy of consideration while hot.

Jakob Pelletier, CGY at STL ($3,600): Pelletier is unquestionably a risk. He did collect two goals and three points en route to a 5-2 victory over Chicago on Monday, but the 23-year-old hasn't been able to consistently produce in the NHL so far. However, that's at least in part due to a lack of opportunities. Going into Monday's tilt, he was averaging 11:35 of ice time with almost none of it coming with the man advantage. That changed versus the Blackhawks with him logging 18:26, including 1:16 on the power play. If Pelletier plays a big role again tonight, he might be a great low-cost pick.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Red Wings vs. Sharks

Andrew Copp (C - $4,300), Alex DeBrincat (W - $6,900), Patrick Kane (W - $6,400)

I've already highlighted other members of the Red Wings, but if you want to play the absolute best Detroit player right now it would be Kane. The 36-year-old is entering Tuesday's action on a seven-game scoring streak in which he's provided five goals and 13 points. He's been inconsistent this campaign, so it might not last, but for now, at least, Detroit is enjoying a glimpse of what the Kane of old was like.

It helps that Kane is working alongside DeBrincat, who has six goals and 11 points over his own active seven-game scoring streak. DeBrincat is up to 19 goals and 36 points in 42 outings this season. By contrast, Copp hasn't been much of a factor offensively with eight goals and 18 points in 42 games. He has done alright recently, though, collecting a goal and an assist over his past two outings, so you could consider him as a cheap option to round out the line. If you can afford the upgrade, Dylan Larkin (C - $7,600) has six goals and 11 points over his past eight appearances and is projected to play alongside DeBrincat and Kane on the power play.

Lightning at Bruins

Brayden Point (C - $8,400), Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,100), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,600)

While the Kane line is one you can grab for good value while they're hot, Tampa Bay's top unit is just a safe play under almost any circumstances. That said, Kucherov is fairly hot as well, supplying three goals and eight points across his active five-game scoring streak. He's up to 20 goals and 62 points in 39 appearances in 2024-25.

Guentzel and Point aren't as hot, but they are two of the best forwards in the league. Guentzel has 21 goals and 42 points through 40 outings while Point has 25 goals and 47 points in 37 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CBJ vs. PHI ($7,700): While Cale Makar ($7,500) is working through a bit of a cold stretch, having been held off the scoresheet for four straight appearances, Werenski has remained effective, supplying two goals and 16 points across his past nine games. The 27-year-old Werenski is up to 13 goals and 48 points through 43 appearances in 2024-25, putting him just one point shy of Makar for the lead in the defensemen scoring race.

Quinn Hughes, VAN at WPG ($7,000): Hughes is also in the mix for first place in scoring among blueliners with 47 points (nine goals) in just 38 outings. He missed four straight games from Dec. 28-Jan. 3 due to an undisclosed injury, but he's gotten right back into the swing of things with a goal and five points across four appearances since returning.

Moritz Seider, DET vs. SJS ($6,300): Seider has been a valuable part of the Red Wings' active seven-game winning streak, providing seven assists in that span, including five on the power play. He was also effective for a while before the rest of the team got hot, supplying two goals and 13 points across his past 15 appearances.

Lane Hutson, MON at UTA ($5,600): Hutson is building a serious case for himself in the Calder Trophy race with three goals and 32 points in 42 outings. He's on a four-game point streak in which he's supplied a goal and five assists.

