James Reimer News: Earns win in spot start

Reimer stopped 33 of 36 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Reimer has started in two of the Sabres' last two games, giving up three goals each time but trading wins and losses. The 37-year-old veteran has made just five starts since the beginning of February, and while he hasn't exactly turned heads with his play, he's posted solid numbers. Reimer has gone 2-2-1 with a 2.90 GAA and a .903 save percentage over that span.