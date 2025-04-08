Jamie Benn News: Provides two power-play assists

Benn logged a pair of power-play assists, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Benn had gone four games without a point and missed two contests in that span while managing a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old set up goals by Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene in this game. Benn is up to 47 points (10 on the power play), 126 shots on net, 108 hits, 44 blocked shots, 68 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 76 appearances. This will be his lowest-scoring season in three years, but he remains a solid source of depth offense and physical play.