Jamie Benn News: Tallies in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Benn scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Benn saw a five-game point streak snapped Sunday against the Islanders, but it didn't take him long to bounce back. The 35-year-old forward got the Stars on the board 9:37 of the first period, though they were ultimately chasing the Blue Jackets for the entirety of the game. Benn has two goals and five assists over his last seven outings, and he's up to 15 goals, 38 points, 104 shots on net, 82 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-5 rating across 58 contests. When he's scoring consistently, he's a strong multi-category forward in fantasy, though the balanced nature of the Stars' offense can limit his scoring contributions.

