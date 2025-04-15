Fantasy Hockey
Jamie Benn News: Two helpers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 7:03am

Benn collected two assists in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

The 35-year-old had a hand in tallies by Lian Bichsel in the first period and Wyatt Johnston in the third, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Stars from taking their sixth straight loss. Benn will carry a 16-game goal drought into Dallas' regular-season finale Wednesday, leaving him stuck on 399 for his career, and on the season he sits one point shy of reaching 50 for the 11th time.

