Jamie Drysdale News: Three goals in last six games

Drysdale scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa.

Drysdale's backhand from the slot bounced off Anton Forsberg and in to tie the game 1-1 early in the second period. He has struggled to find his footing this season, like so many of the Flyers. Drysdale has just 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 54 games, but he has three goals in his last six games (nine blocks, six shots).