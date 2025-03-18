Jamie Oleksiak News: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Oleksiak notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Oleksiak ended his 15-game point drought with a helper on Jordan Eberle's game-tying goal in the second period. The 32-year-old Oleksiak still went plus-1 during the slump and added 18 hits and 21 blocked shots. He's a shutdown defenseman by nature, but he's usually good for 15-20 points per season. He's likely to be on the low end of that range in 2024-25 -- he's at 14 points, 59 shots on net, 134 blocked shots, 58 hits and a minus-1 rating through 69 outings this year.