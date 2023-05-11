NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 11

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are two games on tap Thursday. Carolina hosts New Jersey, leading their best-of-seven series 3-1, while Dallas returns home tied 2-2 versus Seattle. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. SEA ($33): Oettinger is the best goaltender left in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but he had a tough go of it Sunday in Game 3, giving up five goals on 17 shots before he was pulled in the second period. He then picked up the win in Game 4 despite giving up three goals on only 19 shots. That being said, Oettinger is due for a big game at home. He was outstanding in the regular season, going 37-11-11 with a 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage. The series is even at 2-2, and a win Thursday would put the Stars on the verge of getting to the Western Conference finals. Look for Oettinger to come up big Thursday.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Philipp Grubauer, SEA at DAL ($25): Grubauer was great in the opening round, giving up 17 goals on 197 shots in defeating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. He is 2-2 versus Dallas thus far, but he has given up 15 goals on 120 shots. Grubauer had a pedestrian 2022-23 regular-season campaign, going 17-14-4 mark to go with a 2.85 GAA and .895 save percentage.

CENTER

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. NJ ($18): The 21-year-old has come into his own in the playoffs, scoring four times and adding four assists in 10 games. Jarvis has been seeing first line playing time with Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen, as well as first unit power-play time. Jarvis had 14 goals and 39 points in the regular season with five helpers coming on the power play.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nico Hischier, NJ at CAR ($25): Hischier had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 8-4 win in Game 3, but the Hurricanes have shut him down in the other three contests. He had five assists in seven games against the Islanders in the opening round and was outstanding in regular-season play, scoring 31 times while adding 49 assists. His play has been less that stellar versus Carolina and you should pass on him Thursday.

WING

Jordan Martinook, CAR vs. NJ ($17): Martinook has four multi-point games in a row, as he has struck for three goals and nine points in the four-game series with the Devils. He was pointless in seven games versus the Islanders, but New Jersey has yet to solve the 30-year-old winger. Martinook had a career-high 34 points this season, but there was no evidence that he could put points on the board like he has over the last week.

Joe Pavelski, DAL vs. SEA ($26): Pavelski has owned the Kraken thus far, scoring six times in four games including a four-goal effort in Game 1. Pavelski missed most of the opening round versus Minnesota, as he suffered a concussion after taking a huge hit from Matt Dumba in Game 1. He finally returned to play against Seattle and it looks like he hasn't missed a step. Pavelski was outstanding as well in the regular season, finding the back of the net 28 times and adding 49 assists in 82 contests.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jared McCann, SEA at DAL ($24): McCann missed six games in a row with an undisclosed injury after a massive hit from Cale Makar in Game 4 of the opening round, and he finally returned to action Tuesday. McCann led the Kraken with 40 goals and 70 points in the regular season, but has only one assist in five playoff games. He is on the fourth line at this time and that certainly doesn't warrant taking the forward at this high salary.

Timo Meier, NJ at CAR ($23): Meier has a goal and an assist in his last two games, after starting the playoffs with no points in eight games. Meier was great in the regular season with 40 goals and 26 assists split between San Jose and New Jersey, but he has had a tough time offensively with the Devils, as he had 14 points in 21 regular-season games to end the campaign and as was mentioned earlier, two points in 10 playoff games.

DEFENSE

Vince Dunn, SEA at DAL ($18): Dunn has a four-game point streak heading into Thursday's action. He has a goal and five assists in 11 playoff games, after lighting the lamp 14 times in the regular season while chipping in with 50 assists.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. SEA ($23): Heiskanen has yet to score in the postseason, but he does have eight assists in 10 games. He had the best offensive season of his career in 2022-23, picking up 73 points including 62 helpers. His previous best was only 36 points, set the previous season. He quarterbacks the first power play, where he had only two regular-season goals but added a whopping 32 assists.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Jamie Oleksiak, SEA at DAL ($14): Oleksiak has a goal and two assists in 11 postseason games with only one assist in his last eight games. He had a career-best 25 points in 75 games this season, but that is certainly not fantasy-worthy.

Dougie Hamilton, NJ at CAR ($22): Hamilton had a career year in the regular season with 74 points in 82 games, but his offense has disappeared in the playoffs. He has not had a point in his last seven games, and that includes a goose egg during an eight-goal performance by the Devils on Sunday. New Jersey needs Hamilton to perform up to his capabilities if it hopes to force a Game 6, but you have other options for your DFS roster.

