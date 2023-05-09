Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets: Expert Picks and Props for Stars vs. Kraken Game 4

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Playoffs Best Bets for May 9: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Stars vs. Kraken

The Dallas Stars continue their series with the Seattle Kraken for Game 4 of their best-of-seven Western Conference Semifinals series on Tuesday night. Puck drop at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

It was a wild Game 3 in the Emerald City on Sunday night. After a scoreless first period, the Kraken offense erupted in the second period.

Jordan Eberle kicked off a five-goal period at 2:10 of the second, while Alexander Wennberg added a goal at 3:36. At 6:30, Carson Soucy made it 3-0, before rookie Matty Beniers posted an unassisted goal at 8:22 to make it 4-0.

For a brief period, the Stars settled down, and Mason Marchment potted his third goal of the postseason to cut the lead to 4-1. However, after Eeli Tolvanen's unassisted goal at 19:21 of the second, it was curtains for Jake Oettinger. The Dallas tendy allowed five goals on just 17 shots, and he was pulled after two periods in favor of Scott Wedgewood. The latter allowed two more goals on eight shots in the third.

Yanni Gourde posted a shorthanded goal, and Justin Schultz had a power-play marker in the third, sandwiching a Jani Hakanpaa score for the Stars.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer kicked aside 24 of the 26 shots to grab his sixth win of the postseason. He can equal his career best with seven playoff wins with another victory at some point. He won seven games for the Colorado Avalanche in 12 playoff starts in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Despite the road setback, the Stars are still 12-5 in the past 17 games on the road, while going 4-0 in the past four after allowing five or more goals in the previous outing. Dallas is also an impressive 8-1 in the past nine games when playing on a day of rest.

I like the Stars to bounce back, as their offense was really humming along until Sunday's setback. In fact, Dallas had scored at least four goals in four consecutive outings until the Game 3 loss.

NHL Money Line Bets for Stars vs. Kraken

Stars ML (-132 at BetRivers)

The Kraken have cashed the Over in three consecutive games, while totaling 14 goals in the previous three outings. In addition, Seattle has allowed a total of 10 goals in the past three outings.

Dallas has totaled 21 goals across the past six games, good for 3.5 goals per contest. It had allowed just three goals in the final three outings of the Minnesota series in the first round, but Oettinger and the Stars have been roughed up for 14 total goals in the past three outings.

The Over has actually cashed in six straight meetings in this series, while going 12-3-1 in the past 16 outings on the road for the Stars.

Look for the total to go high yet again in Game 4.

NHL Totals Bets for Stars vs. Kraken

Over 5.5 (-112 at BetRivers)

NHL Player Props for Stars vs. Kraken

Looking to the NHL player props for this Western Conference Semifinals series, we have a solid play on each side of the ice on Tuesday night.

This is just a hunch, as the stats in the postseason do not really back it up. But I feel Jason Robertson, who scored 46 goals with 109 points in the regular season, is going to get his first goal in four games in this series. He has two goals and seven points in nine playoff games. Robertson is due to light the lamp in Game 4, and at plus-money for an anytime goal, he is a solid value.

Jason Robertson Anytime Goal Scorer (+120 at BetMGM)

We rolled with veteran Jamie Oleksiak to go Over 2.5 blocked shots in Game 3, and he sacrificed his body four times for the easy Over at plus-money. Let's go with the veteran again, as he is on a mission against his former organization.