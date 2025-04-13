Jamie Oleksiak News: Puts up helper in shootout win

Oleksiak recorded an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Oleksiak has two assists, nine blocked shots and six hits over his last four outings. The defenseman set up Shane Wright for the game-tying goal midway through the third period. Oleksiak is now at 16 points -- surpassing the 15-point effort he had over 82 games a year ago. He's added 66 shots on net, 34 PIM, 74 hits, 158 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 81 appearances in 2024-25 while occupying a bottom-four role.