Jan Rutta Injury: Still not close to return

Rutta (lower body) is healing slower than anticipated and is not expected back soon, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News adds that Rutta has not started skating following the resumption of practice Tuesday. It's possible Rutta will miss all of the Sharks' upcoming seven-game road trip, which runs through Mar. 6 at Colorado. The 34-year-old blueliner already missed six games prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off and is likely to be out a while longer, though his depth role on the Sharks' blue line means his absence doesn't make much of an impact in fantasy.