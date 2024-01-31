FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The All-Star festivities are around the corner, but before they begin, we have three more games worth of NHL action. Here are my recommendations for the final day of January.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Sharks are playing in the second half of a back-to-back so fatigue might be a factor. They're almost always regarded as the underdogs, but their adversary tonight will be the 17-30-2 Ducks while the Sharks have now won four of their last five games, so this is one of the rare times where you might not want to take San Jose lightly.

GOALIES

Alex Lyon, DET vs. OTT ($8,100): Lyon is having a strong campaign, providing a 13-6-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .924 save percentage in 20 outings in 2023-24. He's stayed solid recently, posting a 2.30 GAA and a .929 save percentage across his past six appearances. The Senators are just 6-13-0 on the road, so this is a favorable matchup for Lyon.

Juuse Saros, NAS vs. LAK ($7,900): Saros is playing below expectations with a 19-18-2 record, 2.94 GAA and .903 save percentage through 39 games this season, but he's looked good recently, posting a 2.31 GAA and a .922 save percentage across his last seven contests. With the Kings in freefall -- they are 2-8-6 over their last 16 games -- Saros is well positioned to come away with the victory.

VALUE PLAYS

David Perron, DET vs. OTT ($5,000): Perron didn't look great early this campaign, supplying seven goals and 13 points through his first 30 appearances. However, the 35-year-old has rebounded in a big way lately. Across his past 13 games, Perron has three goals and 10 points.

William Eklund, SJS at ANA ($4,600): Taken with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, San Jose is hoping Eklund will be a big part of the Sharks' future. He's been inconsistent this campaign, posting eight goals and 23 points through 49 contests. He's currently hot, though, contributing a goal and five points over his last four contests. Anaheim ranks 26th defensively with 3.43 goals allowed per game, which should help the 21-year-old extend his run.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Red Wings vs. Senators

Dylan Larkin (C - $8,800), Alex DeBrincat (W - $7,500), Lucas Raymond (W - $6,400)

With the 30th-ranked defense (3.65 goals allowed per contest), the Senators are ill-equipped to contain Detroit's top line, especially when it's hot.

Larkin is entering Wednesday's action riding an 11-game scoring streak in which he's provided an unreal nine goals and 15 points. That brings him up to 22 markers and 46 points through 43 appearances this season. Meanwhile, Raymond has enjoyed three straight multi-point efforts, totaling six assists, which gives him 13 goals and 41 points across 49 outings in 2023-24.

DeBrincat isn't as hot as his linemates, but his goal and three points over his last three contests is nothing to sneeze at, and he's having a strong campaign overall with 18 tallies and 43 points in 49 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NAS vs. LAK ($8,500): Josi is having another fantastic campaign with 10 goals and 44 points through 50 contests. He's been especially good recently, collecting two goals and 13 points over his past 10 appearances.

Jan Rutta, SJS at ANA ($4,200): Rutta typically isn't much of an offensive force, but he's enjoying a rare hot streak. The 33-year-old is on a five-game scoring streak in which he's contributed three goals and six points. As noted with Eklund, Anaheim has struggled defensively, so Rutta is in a good position to continue that streak.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.