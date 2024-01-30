NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 30

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are twice as many NHL games Tuesday compared to Monday! Of course, there was only one NHL game Monday, which means we have just two games Tuesday. Even so, at least this time you have the chance to play NHL DFS on Yahoo. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Joey Daccord, SEA at SAN ($25): There's a decent chance the Kraken give Philipp Grubauer a start here to get him on the ice now that he's back from injury. After all, the All-Star break is coming up. Even if Grubauer is not nearly as good as Daccord, I'd go with either of them in this matchup. San Jose has averaged 2.08 goals and 25.5 shots on net per game. It should be an easy outing for whoever is in nert for Seattle.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. CLM ($29): Here's something surprising: Columbus has averaged the most goals per game of these four teams. Yes, the Jackets' 2.96 goals, and also their 29.7 shots on net per game, both top the rankings of these four squads. Weird! So, given that, Binnington… has the worst matchup of these four goalies? Fair enough!

CENTER

Brayden Schenn, STL vs. CLM ($20): In nine of his last 10 outings, Schenn has gotten on the scoresheet. While the Blue Jackets are, comparatively speaking, good offensively, that is definitely not the case defensively. They've allowed 3.73 goals and 33.6 shots on net per contest, the former 31st in the NHL.

CENTER TO AVOID

Tomas Hertl, SAN vs. SEA ($17): When the teams that rank 31st and 32nd in GAA make up half of the teams in action, finding players to avoid is not as easy as it is other days. Assuming Daccord is in net, he has a 2.36 GAA and .920 save percentage. Hertl has Logan Couture to help him now, but this matchup is still tricky (and Hertl and Couture play on separate lines as well).

WING

Jordan Eberle, SEA at SAN ($23): Eberle is rolling into the break on fire, with five goals and five assists over his last eight outings. There's a good chance to stays hot as Seattle's last game before said break is against the Sharks, who have a 3.92 GAA and have allowed 35.5 shots on net per contest, both last in the NHL.

Jordan Kyrou, STL vs. CLM ($19): Even on 9.0 percent shooting, Kyrou has managed 37 points in 48 games. Unexpectedly, after having 11 power-play goals last year, he has only one power-play goal to go with nine assists with the extra man. Columbus' penalty kill was middling for a while, but has dipped considerably. It now ranks 25th in penalty-kill percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Yegor Chinakhov, CLM at STL ($18): Chinakhov has picked up 24 points in 38 games, but his 14 goals have come on 17.7 percent shooting that seems likely to regress. He only has two points with the extra man, so he's not likely to do much against the Blues' 22nd-ranked penalty kill. Binnington has been hit-or-miss, but his .907 save percentage is better than anybody other than Daccord.

Fabian Zetterlund, SAN vs. SEA ($16): The Sharks are the team with the worst matchup Tuesday, as the Kraken's 19th-ranked penalty kill is best of these four teams, and they've allowed only allowed 29.7 shots on net per game. So, even if Grubauer plays instead of Daccord, this matchups still looks the worst. Zetterlund does have 14 goals, but he also only has seven assists, so when he isn't lighting the lamp he's not helping much.

DEFENSE

Zach Werenski, CLM at STL ($21): Werenski is a Blue Jacket that is viable against the Blues. First, his 1.0 percent shooting is bound to improve. He shoots a lot – 96 shots on net in 37 games – and the Blues have allowed 32.0 shots on goal per contest. Plus, the defenseman does get power-play time, and has six points with the extra man. He could see plenty of St. Louis' 22nd-ranked penalty kill.

Justin Schultz, SEA at SAN ($14): Schultz has six points in his last nine games. On the year, five of his 16 points have come with the extra man. On top of being last in GAA and shots on net per contest, the Sharks have the bottom-ranked penalty kill as well.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Colton Parayko, STL vs. CLM ($23): Parayko has eight goals in 48 games, notable for a defenseman, but his 8.4 percent shooting is unlikely to hold up, as the veteran has a career 4.4 percent mark. Plus, it's been years since he saw any real power-play time, and this year he's averaged a mere 16 seconds a night with the extra man. Columbus is poor defensively, but Parayko's numbers probably flatter him a bit.

Jan Rutta, SAN vs. SEA ($14): Rutta is on a four-game point streak, but betting on that continuing would be bold. He has 11 points this season, but that is already the third most the 33-year-old has managed in a campaign. Rutta also hasn't had more than three goals since his rookie campaign. This four-game run feels wholly anomalous.

