DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are only two NHL games on the schedule Wednesday night after 7:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Maple Leafs are heavy home favorites against the Flyers, while the Penguins are modestly favored in Buffalo. Both games have over/unders of 6.5 goals, and both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia will be finishing up back-to-back sets.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. PHI ($8,500): At home against a tired Flyers team that produced very few quality chances in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Rangers, Samsonov has a nice opportunity to build on his 4-2-0 record, 2.35 GAA and .920 save percentage. The pricey goalie is the chalk play in net in this battle of offenses ranked outside the top 25. Philadelphia's struggles on that end were foreseen, while Toronto's still holding out hope that it's a small-sample fluke.

Casey DeSmith, PIT at BUF ($7,800): Pittsburgh's backup has actually played pretty well so far, but he's faced a deluge of shots, leaving DeSmith with a 0-2-1 record and 2.97 GAA despite a solid .913 save percentage. His floor's low since the Sabres actually rank second at 4.11 goals per game, but with the Penguins favored in this one, it wouldn't be surprising to see DeSmith guide his team to victory.

Eric Comrie, BUF vs. PIT ($7,400): Comrie's the starter in Buffalo, but Craig Anderson ($7,400) could be making a push to make this an even timeshare. Anderson would have more appeal if he gets the nod here given his 3-0-0 record, 1.66 GAA and .946 save percentage, while Comrie has relied on the offense to bail him out, going 3-3-0 with a 3.34 GAA and .902 save percentage. The Penguins are averaging 3.70 goals per game, so this would be an uncomfortable matchup for either Sabres goalie.

Felix Sandstrom, PHI at TOR ($6,900): You can make an argument for playing Sandstrom against a slumping Toronto offense that's scoring only 2.70 goals per game. Utilizing the Flyers' backup will maximize your available cap space at other positions, and the Maple Leafs have gone winless in their last four games. Just know that the dropoff from Carter Hart (5-0-2 with a 2.10 GAA and .943 save percentage) to Sandstrom (0-2-0 with 3.14 and .900 marks) is enormous.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Tage Thompson, BUF vs. PIT ($6,500): Thompson shares the team goals and points lead with Rasmus Dahlin, as both have mustered 6-6-12 lines through nine games, but the center can be had for $1,200 less than the blueliner. While Dahlin has the pedigree of being a former first overall pick working in his favor, Thompson's the one who has proven he can sustain a similar pace over an extended period, breaking out with 38 goals and 68 points last season. The 6-foot-6 center's also red-hot at the moment, with a 5-4-9 in the last two games alone.

Travis Konecny, PHI at TOR ($5,600): Hart's strong play in net is the primary factor behind Philadelphia's strong start, but Konecny has certainly carried his weight as well. The Flyers didn't have much scoring depth to begin with and have lost even more due to injuries, but Konecny has shouldered the load with team-high totals in goals (four) and shots (30). He's chipped in five assists through nine games, too, putting Konecny one point shy of Kevin Hayes' ($4,700) team-high 10.

Nick Robertson, TOR vs. PHI ($3,600): Robertson has been used sparingly, dressing for only six of Toronto's first 10 games and averaging a hair under 12 minutes TOI, but he's made the most of the opportunity with a 2-2-4 line. Even if he falls short of what his older brother Jason's doing in Dallas, Nick has the skills to continue growing his role and brings substantial upside at just $3,600.

Jason Zucker, PIT at BUF ($3,100): The most affordable member of Pittsburgh's top six is off to a strong start, notching seven points through eight games. With plenty of pricey star power at center, finding value on the wing will be key in this slate, and the former 30-goal scorer offers just that at $3,100.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs vs. Flyers

Auston Matthews (C - $8,800), Mitch Marner (W - $6,300), Michael Bunting (W - $3,500)

Toronto just went 0-3-1 on its west coast road trip but has a nice opportunity to get back on track on home ice against Philadelphia's backup goalie. Matthews has at least four shots in all but one game this season, and one positive development from Toronto's ugly road trip was Matthews scoring a goal in two of the last three games after lighting the lamp only once in the first seven. The floodgates could open for the star center at any moment. Marner comfortably topped a point per game in each of the previous four seasons, so it's likely only a matter of time until he gets back over that pace. He's currently just below a point per game with nine in 10. Bunting has taken a step back with a 2-3-5 line after producing 63 points in 79 games last season, but he has chemistry with Matthews and Marner, making Bunting a low-risk, high-reward option at $3,500.

Penguins at Sabres

Sidney Crosby (C - $7,100), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,100), Bryan Rust (W - $5,400)

While Toronto's top line has been underperforming thus far, the same can't be said about Crosby and company. The top-line center's showing no signs of decline at age 35, leading the Penguins with a 5-7-12 line through 10 games. Guentzel missed four of those 10 games due to injury, but he's still only one goal back of the team lead shared by Crosby, and Guentzel has added three assists for seven points in six games. Rust has chipped in a 4-4-8 line. With plenty of open ice expected against an up-tempo Buffalo team, look for this line to cash in.

Sabres vs. Penguins

Casey Mittelstadt (C - $2,900), Victor Olofsson (W - $5,200), Jack Quinn (W - $2,800)

Buffalo will have the fresher legs here, and this young second line can press that advantage by pushing the pace. Drafted eighth overall in 2017, Mittelstadt could be making a leap at age 23. He's previously topped out at 25 points but has seven through nine games this season, so Mittelstadt won't remain this affordable much longer if the new rate of production continues. Olofsson's the most established member of this trio, and the two-time 20-goal scorer should blow by that mark this year, as he's currently tied for the team lead with six goals in nine games. Quinn's another eighth overall pick (2020), and he's settled in with a goal, an assist and 10 shots over his last three games after being blanked in all three columns across his first four appearances of the season.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. PIT ($7,700): Dahlin's 6-6-12 line has been accompanied by 31 shots and 18 blocks, as his season's off to a Norris-worthy start through nine games. Finding the funds for Buffalo's top blueliner won't be easy at $7,700, but those who find a way to get Dahlin in their lineup probably won't regret it.

Ivan Provorov, PHI at TOR ($5,900): Provorov's well-rounded game allows him to contribute significantly at both ends. He's dished out five helpers and put 19 shots on net through nine games in addition to compiling 34 blocked shots already. Toronto's likely to control possession in this one, so expect Provorov to put himself between a few Matthews blasts and the net.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. PHI ($5,200): Considering how quiet Toronto has been offensively, Rielly's seven assists through 10 games aren't all that bad. Once the Maple Leafs' top players really get rolling, so should Rielly, who has crossed the 70-point threshold before and almost got there with 68 points last season. He has more than enough offensive capabilities to outperform his $5,200 valuation.

Jan Rutta, PIT at BUF ($2,500): The Penguins haven't activated their defense much, as Rutta's tied for the team lead among blueliners with four points, and his two goals are more than the team's other defensemen have compiled combined. Not bad for a guy who can be had for the $2,500 minimum.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.