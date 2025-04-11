Fantasy Hockey
Jared Spurgeon Injury: Exits game after puck to throat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Spurgeon was unable to finish Friday's game versus the Flames after taking a puck to the throat in the second period, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Head coach John Hynes indicated Spurgeon was also feeling light-headed after attempting to return to the game in the third period. It's a bit of a concerning injury, especially with the Wild set to face the Canucks on Saturday. If Spurgeon and Jake Middleton (upper body) are both out, Cameron Crotty will likely have to enter the lineup.

