Jared Spurgeon News: Moves past injury

Spurgeon (neck) will play Tuesday versus Anaheim, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Spurgeon, along with Jake Middleton (upper body), will return to the lineup for Minnesota's regular-season finale. Spurgeon missed Saturday's game against the Canucks after getting injured in Friday's game versus the Flames. The right-shot blueliner is expected to skate on the third pairing next to Jon Merrill on Tuesday with a playoff berth hanging in the balance for Minnesota.