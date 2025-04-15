Fantasy Hockey
Jared Spurgeon headshot

Jared Spurgeon News: Moves past injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Spurgeon (neck) will play Tuesday versus Anaheim, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Spurgeon, along with Jake Middleton (upper body), will return to the lineup for Minnesota's regular-season finale. Spurgeon missed Saturday's game against the Canucks after getting injured in Friday's game versus the Flames. The right-shot blueliner is expected to skate on the third pairing next to Jon Merrill on Tuesday with a playoff berth hanging in the balance for Minnesota.

Jared Spurgeon
Minnesota Wild
