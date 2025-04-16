Jeff Skinner News: Draws helper in win

Skinner recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Skinner snapped a four-game dry spell when he helped out on Ty Emberson's first-period tally. The 32-year-old Skinner filled a large role as the Oilers struggled with injuries late in the season, but he'll likely be in a bottom-six spot if the team is anywhere close to fully healthy in the playoffs. Skinner logged 16 goals, 13 assists, 144 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-1 rating over 72 appearances this season. His 29 points represented his lowest total in a full-length season in his career.