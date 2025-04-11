NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games in the NHL on Friday. Montreal heads to Ottawa, a tired Detroit team travels to Tampa Bay, New Jersey hosts Pittsburgh, San Jose plays in Edmonton and Minnesota visits the Flames. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, OTT vs. MON ($7,700): Ullmark has only allowed one goal on 61 shots in winning his last two starts. He's also compiled a 23-14-3 record with four shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and .911 save percentage over 42 appearances this season.

Calvin Pickard, EDM vs. SJ ($8,200): Pickard has come out on top in four of his last five starts filling in for the injured Stuart Skinner as Edmonton's No. 1 and carries a sparkling 21-9-1 mark alongside a 2.65 GAA and a .901 save percentage on the campaign.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Macklin Celebrini, SJ at EDM ($7,900): Celebrini is coming off his greatest game as an NHLer by notching a hat-trick and two assists Wednesday against the Wild. He's managed nine points from his last four games to give him 62 overall.

Will Smith, SJ at EDM ($5,600): Smith also excelled alongside Celebrini during that matchup as he scored once and supplied three helpers to put him up to seven points across his last three.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers vs. Sharks

Connor Brown (W - $4,600), Connor McDavid (C - $8,800), Jeff Skinner (W - $5,200)

McDavid was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing eight games with a lower-body injury and posted three assists, including setting up Brown for a pair of goals. The captain only needs seven more points over his last four to hit the 100-point mark for the eighth time. Brown and Skinner have both produced 28 points this year in supplementary roles. McDavid participates on Edmonton's top power play while Brown and Skinner are on the second unit.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB vs. DET ($6,500): Hedman potted his 15th goal of the season Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs while chipping in with a power-play assist. He's accumulated 48 helpers overall alongside 25 PPPs.

Lane Hutson, MON at OTT ($6,200): Hutson remains the favorite for the Calder Trophy, and rightfully so with a goal and 10 assists during his last nine appearances to give him 70 points on the campaign - including 25 on the man-advantage.

