Jeff Skinner headshot

Jeff Skinner News: Scores twice in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Skinner scored a pair of goals on four shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Skinner ended a seven-game point drought, a stretch that also saw him sit as a healthy scratch four times. He's in no danger of that happening again as long as Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) and Connor McDavid (lower body) are dealing with injuries. Skinner played on the top line Thursday and could see a larger role in the short term, but his productivity could suffer if the Oilers' superstars can't suit up. Skinner has 13 goals, 23 points, 121 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-2 rating over 59 appearances this season.

