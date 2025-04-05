Jesperi Kotkaniemi Injury: Bothered by injury Saturday

Kotkaniemi tweaked something and didn't play in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes were well behind, but head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Kotkaniemi will be evaluated further Sunday, so this looks to be more than just a precautionary move. The Hurricanes have no extra healthy forwards available, so they'd likely have to dress seven defensemen for Tuesday's game versus the Sabres unless they call up another forward.