NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games on the NHL slate Friday. Detroit visits Carolina, the Islanders host a tired Edmonton team, Dallas plays in Winnipeg, Colorado travels to Calgary, Anaheim hosts Nashville and Seattle is home to Utah. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. DAL ($7,800): Hellebuyck continues to be sensational with a 38-9-2 record with six shutouts, an eye-popping 1.99 GAA and a .927 save percentage. He's gone 1-1-0 against the Stars this season, including a 4-1 win at home.

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL at CAL ($8,100): Blackwood has been great over his last five starts by going 4-0-1 with a 2.17 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He's done well since arriving from San Jose at 18-7-3 with a 2.17/.919 line across 28 appearances. Blackwood will be facing the Flames on Friday, a team ranked last in scoring at only 2.56 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Taylor Hall, CAR vs. DET ($4,400): Hall has only produced four points from 15 outings since joining the Hurricanes, but has also managed two assists from his last three. He's also skating with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jack Roslovic on the second even-strength line and has moved up to the first power play with Andrei Svechnikov sidelined.

Mason McTavish, ANA at NSH ($4,900): McTavish has been on fire of late with five goals and six assists in his last 10 games, with four of those coming on the man-advantage. He's also centering Anaheim's third unit alongside two other hot forwards in Cutter Gauthier and Sam Colangelo.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Avalanche at Flames

Artturi Lehkonen (W - $5,500), Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,000), Martin Necas (W - $6,700)

The Avs are led by their top line and the NHL's top scorer in MacKinnon at 102 points. Lehkonen continues to excel on the top line with 27 goals and 14 assists through 54 matchups. Necas has blended in well with MacKinnon with 17 points in 17 since his trade from Carolina. All three appear on Colorado's lead PP and will be looking for a victory on Friday to put some distance between them and Minnesota in the Central Division.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. DAL ($6,200): Morrissey has registered two efforts of a goal and assist from his last eight outings, yet has been held off the scoresheet during the other six. He's also racked up 51 points on the season, including 21 on the power play.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. UTAH ($5,100): Dunn has posted a goal and five assists over his last seven games. After missing a significant chunk of time early in the campaign, he's now up to 31 points overall with nine coming while up a man.

