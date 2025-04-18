Fantasy Hockey
Jesperi Kotkaniemi headshot

Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Buries goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Kotkaniemi scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Senators.

Kotkaniemi has two points over the last two games after being limited to one assist in 10 outings prior to his recent undisclosed injury. He projects to be a middle-six option for the Hurricanes heading into the playoffs. Kotkaniemi finished the regular season at 12 goals, 21 assists, 115 shots on net, 66 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-9 rating across 78 appearances.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Carolina Hurricanes
