Jesperi Kotkaniemi News: Buries goal in loss

Kotkaniemi scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Senators.

Kotkaniemi has two points over the last two games after being limited to one assist in 10 outings prior to his recent undisclosed injury. He projects to be a middle-six option for the Hurricanes heading into the playoffs. Kotkaniemi finished the regular season at 12 goals, 21 assists, 115 shots on net, 66 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-9 rating across 78 appearances.