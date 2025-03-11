JJ Peterka Injury: Dealing with lingering injury

Peterka is being evaluated for a lower-body injury and his status for Wednesday's game in Detroit has yet to be determined, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Peterka was unable to practice Tuesday, and according to Engel, his lower-body injury has been a lingering issue. With that in mind, the Sabres may opt to rest Peterka on Wednesday -- the club will have two days off after facing the Red Wings before Saturday's home matchup against Vegas. If the 23-year-old winger is forced to miss any time, Zach Benson could slide into a top-six role.