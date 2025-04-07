Joel Hofer News: Drawing start against Winnipeg

Hofer was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Winnipeg.

Hofer has had somewhat limited playing time in recent weeks, but he's been effective when called upon lately. He's in the midst of a five-game winning streak in which he's posted a 1.79 GAA and .921 save percentage. The 24-year-old made two starts against the Jets earlier this year, going 1-0-1 with a 1.92 GAA and .922 save percentage.