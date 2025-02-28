Joel Kiviranta News: Avoids scoreless month

Kiviranta logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Kiviranta had been held off the scoresheet for the first seven games of February before helping out on a Ross Colton tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Kiviranta is now at 17 points, 64 shots on net, 87 hits and a plus-8 rating through 61 appearances. He's already produced a career year and just needs to play in 10 more games to set a career high in that area as well. That said, he's also shooting 17.2 percent, so some regression was to be expected following his relatively strong first half of the campaign. Kiviranta is more of a physical depth forward and rarely needs to be considered in fantasy.