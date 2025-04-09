Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Gibson headshot

John Gibson Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 12:41pm

Gibson (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Calgary on Wednesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Since Ville Husso is getting the nod Wednesday, it will almost certainly be Lukas Dostal who defends the road cage against the Kings on Thursday in the second half of the back-to-back. As such, Gibson is unlikely to get another shot to rejoin the lineup until Sunday's clash with Colorado at the earliest -- though it's possible the Ducks decide to just shut the veteran backstop down for the rest of the year.

John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now