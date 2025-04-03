John Gibson News: Starting in Calgary

Gibson will start on the road versus the Flames, Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gibson will start for the first time in four games. He had won his previous two outings, giving up just three goals on 59 combined shots in those contests. The 31-year-old has a favorable matchup against the Flames, who have scored just 15 goals over their last six games, though they will be desperate for a win to bolster their slim playoff chances.