John Gibson News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Gibson will protect the road goal versus the Canucks on Wednesday.

Gibson gets the nod for the second half of a back-to-back after Lukas Dostal was in net for Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers. Gibson allowed six goals on 24 shots in his return from an upper-body injury versus the Blackhawks on Saturday. The 31-year-old netminder has a 2.80 GAA and a .909 save percentage this season, though the Ducks' modest offense has left him with a 9-10-2 record.

