John Gibson News: Starting Wednesday

Gibson will protect the road goal versus the Canucks on Wednesday.

Gibson gets the nod for the second half of a back-to-back after Lukas Dostal was in net for Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers. Gibson allowed six goals on 24 shots in his return from an upper-body injury versus the Blackhawks on Saturday. The 31-year-old netminder has a 2.80 GAA and a .909 save percentage this season, though the Ducks' modest offense has left him with a 9-10-2 record.