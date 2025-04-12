Fantasy Hockey
John Marino headshot

John Marino Injury: Not on road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Marino (upper body) didn't accompany Utah on the team's season-ending three-game road trip, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports Saturday.

Marino could miss the remainder of the regular season if he doesn't join the team on the road. He will sit out his third straight game versus Dallas on Saturday after taking a puck to the face in last Saturday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg. Marino may conclude the 2024-25 campaign with one goal, 13 assists, 29 shots on net and 46 blocked shots in 35 appearances.

John Marino
Utah Hockey Club
