This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Alexander Romanov, D, Islanders (35% rostered) for Assists/Shots/Hits/Blocks

Romanov's fantasy stock has been on the rise, and his value in banger leagues has increased substantially due to injuries on New York's blue line. He has compiled 13 points, 55 shots on net, 95 blocked shots and 95 hits through 38 appearances this season. Romanov was a great source of shots, hits and blocks in his previous three campaigns, but he has some additional offensive success for fantasy managers to benefit from in 2024-25. He hasn't earned a point in three straight outings but had two goals and 11 points in 13 games beforehand. Still, Romanov is worthy of a roster spot ahead of a three-game week for the Islanders.

Mason Marchment, LW, Stars (32% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

In his return to the lineup, Marchment scored a goal on two shots and earned a hit in Sunday's 5-3 win over Columbus. After having surgery to repair fractures in his nose and face, the 29-year-old forward missed 17 games. Marchment skated on the second line alongside Matt Duchene and worked on the second power-play unit. Marchment has been hot and cold offensively this season, collecting 13 goals, 28 points, 82 shots and 45 hits across 34 outings. He could be a solid contributor in leagues that value hits and shots during a three-game week for Dallas.

Jakub Dobes, G, Canadiens (21% rostered) for Starts/Saves

Dobes has lost his last two outings after winning his first five starts. However, he has been impressive, recording a 5-1-1 record with a 2.10 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in seven appearances. Montreal plays four times this week, including two back-to-back situations. During that stretch, Dobes should split the games with Sam Montembeault, making him a decent short-term option for fantasy managers seeking a depth option between the pipes.

Shane Pinto, C, Senators (13% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/SHP/Faceoffs

Pinto accumulated four goals, 11 points and 25 shots across the last 12 contests. He has one power-play goal and three shorthanded points (two goals, one assist) over that span. The 24-year-old center has two goals and three helpers during his four-game point streak. He has been productive in a third-line role and could receive increased responsibilities if Josh Norris misses time due to an injury sustained in Saturday's dominant 6-0 win over Minnesota. Pinto ranks third on the team with 317 faceoff wins and a 50.7 winning percentage on puck drops. His red-hot play and category coverage make him an intriguing pickup for Ottawa's four-game week.

Will Smith, C/RW, Sharks (7% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Smith has generated two goals, eight points and 10 shots in the past nine matches. He has two goals and five helpers during his six-game point spree. Smith had been clicking with Mikael Granlund, who was dealt to Dallas on Saturday, but he has also been productive alongside Macklin Celebrini. Smith could get a longer look at center now that Granlund is no longer in the picture. The 19-year-old Smith has developed an offensive rhythm, and he is worth adding in deeper leagues during a three-game week for the Sharks.

Vladislav Namestnikov, C/LW, Jets (6% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Namestnikov has registered one goal on 13 shots and six assists in his last six outings. He has two power-play points (one goal, one assist) and a shorthanded helper during that period. Namestnikov is on pace to reach the 40-point plateau for the second time in his NHL career. The 32-year-old is playing well between Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti this season. Winnipeg only plays two games this week, but Namestnikov has some under-the-radar fantasy value following two straight multipoint efforts.

Shane Wright, C/RW, Kraken (5% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Since mid-November, Wright hasn't gone more than two games without earning at least one point, contributing eight goals on 37 shots and 24 points in 32 contests. He has one goal and four helpers during his five-game point streak. Wright remains stuck in a third-line role, but playing alongside Jared McCann has given him a bump in playing time. Wright has 50 shots, 38 blocks and 41 hits through 51 games for some additional fantasy value. Still, he has to keep the points coming to maintain his fantasy appeal as a short-term addition. Seattle plays three times this week.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, Hurricanes (3% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Kotkaniemi has collected five goals on 11 shots and three assists in nine appearances going into this week's action. He has been held off the scoresheet only two times during that stretch while occupying the second-line center role. Kotkaniemi had been playing well with Martin Necas before the latter moved to Colorado. However, Carolina's recent acquisitions of Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall have placed Kotkaniemi in a spot to flourish on a scoring line between Hall and Andrei Svechnikov. The 24-year-old Kotkaniemi is worthy of a short-term pickup during a three-game week for Carolina.

Filip Chytil, C, Canucks (3% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Chytil made his Vancouver debut in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit, scoring a goal on three shots and logging a season-high 20:03 of ice time. The 25-year-old center acquitted himself well after being acquired from the Rangers as part of the J.T. Miller trade. In Sunday's matchup, Chytil skated on the second line between Dakota Joshua and Conor Garland, and he should see time on the power play. Chytil could make some noise offensively in the second half while seeing a heftier role with the Canucks. Vancouver plays three times this week.

John Marino, D, Hockey Club (0% rostered) for Assists/Shots/Blocks

Marino's four-game point streak ended in Sunday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis, but the 27-year-old defender has been a solid addition to Utah's lineup since his recovery from lower-back surgery. After missing the first 42 games of 2024-25, Marino has quietly been making up for lost time by earning five assists, 11 shots and 13 blocks in 10 appearances. He has been skating on the team's top pairing with Mikhail Sergachev, averaging a career-high 21:43 of ice time per game. Marino should have plenty of depth appeal for potential fantasy managers ahead of a four-game week for the Hockey Club.