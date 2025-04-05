Jordan Binnington News: Starting versus Avalanche

Binnington will guard the home goal versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has won his last six outings as part of a larger 11-game winning streak for the Blues. He's allowed exactly one goal in each of his last four games, including a 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Denver last Saturday. No matchup has been too intimidating for Binnington lately, but he'll still have to contend with Colorado's dynamic duo of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.