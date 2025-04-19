Jordan Martinook News: Ready to play Sunday

Martinook (rest) will be back in action Sunday versus New Jersey for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Martinook missed the final three games of the season. He recorded 15 goals, 21 helpers, 84 hits and 52 blocked shots as a middle-six forward this season. He is slated to line up on the third line with Jordan Staal and Logan Stankoven against the Devils.