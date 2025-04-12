Fantasy Hockey
Josh Doan News: Scores again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Doan scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Doan has earned a point in four of the last five games (two goals, two assists). He was able to cash in late in the second period, and his tally stood as his first game-winner of the season. Overall, the 23-year-old winger has seven goals, 19 points (four on the power play), 83 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-1 rating over 49 appearances.

